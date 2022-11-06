BASEBALL
Post 331 American Legion winter baseball will host an upcoming clinic for all high school age residents of Beverly, Salem, Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester Essex. The clinic will urn on Sunday afternoon’s beginning on November 27 until March 5. Freshmen and sophomores will run from 4-5:30 p.m. each session and juniors and seniors from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost to attend will be $70. If interested, please contact Michael Levine at michael_levine@comcast.net.
SKATING
The Vikings Skating Club has announced its 2022-2023 skating season. Group lessons are held at Salem State University’s Rockett Arena on Saturday mornings from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Lessons are available for ages 3 through adult. Please note that all are welcome to join anytime during the session and fees will be prorated. Vikings Skating Club offers a Learn to Skate program and also offers the opportunity to participate in their end of the season show which is held in February. For more information please visit www.vikingskatingclub.com.
COACHING VACANCIES
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School is seeking a head varsity girls lacrosse coach for the spring of 2023. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Craig Genualdo at c.genualdo@hwschools.net.