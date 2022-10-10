Basketball clinic
Masconomet High School boys basketball coach Steve Heintz will be leading clinics for youth in grades 4-8 for the next three Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. The sessions will focus on the fundamentals such as ballhandling, dribbling/stationary and on the move, getting open, catching, shooting and defense, and will also include competitions. Two sessions have already been held, with three more to follow beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13. For more information and to register, please visit Mascoyouthbasketball.com