Basketball clinic
Masconomet High School boys basketball coach Steve Heintz will continue to lead clinics for youth players in grades 4-8 for the next two Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. The sessions will focus on the fundamentals such as ballhandling, dribbling/stationary and on the move, getting open, catching, shooting and defense, and will also include competitions. Three sessions have already been held, with two more to follow beginning on Thursday, Oct. 20. For more information and to register, please visit Mascoyouthbasketball.com.
Coaching vacancy
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School is seeking a head varsity girls lacrosse coach for the spring of 2023. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Craig Genualdo at c.genualdo@hwschools.net.