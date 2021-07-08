COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott is seeking varsity and junior varsity coaches for the upcoming boys soccer season. Interested parties can contact athletic director Kelly Wolff at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us.
GOLF
Peabody's Blue and White Club will hold the 20th annual Arthur Adamopoulos Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday August 13 at the Meadow in Peabody. Cost is $150 per player with dinner from Champions Pub in addition to prizes, raffles, cigar table, 50/50 put off and closest to pin awards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Beverly High School girls basketball program will be running a youth development clinic this summer from Tuesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 15. The clinic is for girls entering grades 4-through-9 and will run each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interested in signing up or who have any questions can contact Beverly High girls varsity basketball coach Seth Stantial at sstantial2@beverlyschools.org.