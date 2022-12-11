BASEBALL
The North Shore Baseball Umpires Association is conducting its annual umpire training course to attract new umpires serving youth baseball in the area.
The program will be held at Essex Tech starting Monday, January 2, 2023 through February 27th, from 6-7:30 PM.
The fee is $50 and includes the classes, rulebook and study materials, the state umpire qualifying exam and first year’s membership dues.
To enroll or for more details, please contact the NSBUA interpreter, Steve Carroll at stevetheump@yahoo.com.
COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott High School is seeking a junior varsity baseball coach to join the Big Blue’s solid program with an opportunity for growth. Interested parties can contact head coach Joe Caponigro at vbaseball@swampscott.k12.Ma.us
■■■
Peabody High School seeks a head varsity boys lacrosse coach for the 2023 season as well as a varsity golf coach for the 2023 Fall season. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to athletic director Dennis Desroches at desrochesd@peabody.k12.ma.us.