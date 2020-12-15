BASEBALL
Salem High School is looking for a varsity baseball coach. This person will be responsible for heading the varsity program as well as overseeing the junior varsity team and coordinating with the Salem Youth programs. This will include coordinating tryouts, practice planning, game management, fundraising and implementing youth programs. The coach will also work closely with the athletic director to ensure all school policies/procedures are being followed as it relates to the athletic programs.
Requirements include the candidate must be CPR and Heads Up Concussion certified; have experience working with youth athletics; have the ability to meet the expectations and standards of practices as guided by the MIAA; demonstrate a high degree of energy and a genuine interest in students and their success; and have experience in working with students and families of diverse ethnic backgrounds.
Candidates should send letter of interest, resume and three letters of reference to Scott Connolly, Athletic Director, Salem High School, 77 Willson Street, Salem, MA 01970 or email scottconnolly@salemk12.org.
BASKETBALL
Danvers Boys Travel Basketball is currently conducting pre-registration for players in Grades 5-8 for the 2020-21 season. Please visit www.danverstravelbasketball.org for details.
HOCKEY
Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey would like to thank its 2020-2021 sponsors. These include Gold Level sponsors Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem & Beverly, Dandreo Construction, Inello Electric LLC and Brookfield Properties Retail; Silver Level sponsors Raymond James-Matthew E. Sachar, CFP, Barbuzzi Landscaping and Lemanski Construction Company; and Bronze Level sponsors Caponigro Construction, John Doherty, Benevento Insurance Agency, Massey Construction, Fantasy Island Restaurant, Cindy’s Pizza, Paradise Auto Service, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Frank’s Firewood & Tree Service, Masonry by Raffaele Construction, Swampscott Refrigeration, Bartram Law Office, John Barnes Electric Panakio Adjusters, Tri-City Sales, Inc. and Broad Smile Wood & Associates Insurance Agency.