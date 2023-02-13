COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott High School is seeking a junior varsity baseball coach to join the Big Blue’s solid program with an opportunity for growth. Interested parties can contact head coach Joe Caponigro at vbaseball@swampscott.k12.Ma.us.
Other coaching vacancies at Swampscott High include freshmen baseball, middle school outdoor track and junior varsity girls soccer. Please contact athletic director Kelly Wolff at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us if interested.
■■■
Peabody High School seeks a head varsity boys lacrosse coach for the 2023 season as well as a varsity golf coach for the 2023 Fall season. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to athletic director Dennis Desroches at desrochesd@peabody.k12.ma.us.