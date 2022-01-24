Baseball umpiring
The North Shore Baseball Umpire Association is conducting its annual new member class, beginning January 31, 2022 via Zoom at 6PM, and continuing through February 27. The fee is $50 and includes the classes, rulebook and handouts, a CORI background check (required), the state qualifying exam and first years dues in the NSBUA. Interested candidates can reach Steve Carroll, the Interpreter, at stevetheump@yahoo.com for applications and further details.
Softball umpiring
For anyone interested in becoming a high school softball umpire, upcoming classes will be held in Beverly beginning on February 1, 2022 and March 16, 2022. Classes will be held over a period of four sessions in February and March with the high school season running during April and May. Classes will be at various times in order to accommodate each candidates needs and personal schedule. Game compensation is between $90 and $99 per game and sessions will prepare candidates for working high school softball in Essex County. The cost is $95 for the program which includes classes, on-field training and rule books. For more information please contact Jack Butler at butlrdidit@aol.com.