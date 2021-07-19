COACHING VACANCIES
Danvers High School is looking for varsity coaches for the upcoming 2021-22 school year in the following sports: varsity football cheerleading, boys varsity soccer, JV volleyball and boys varsity hockey. All qualified and interested applicants should apply through the formal postings listed on SchoolSpring.com.
FOTBALL
The Tom House Sports National Quarterback 2-day STAT camp will be held at Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22. Gardy O'Flynn, Director of THS, and former Swampscott High football coach and current Milton High head coach Steve Dembowski will run the camp. For more information, please go to NationalQB.com or contact Gardy O'Flynn at nationalQB@gmail.com.
||||