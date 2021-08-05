COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott is seeking varsity and junior varsity coaches for the upcoming boys soccer season. Interested parties can contact athletic director Kelly Wolff at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us.
###
Danvers High School is looking for varsity coaches for the upcoming 2021-22 school year in the following sports: varsity football cheerleading, boys varsity soccer, JV volleyball and boys varsity hockey. All qualified and interested applicants should apply through the formal postings listed on SchoolSpring.com.
GOLF
Peabody’s Blue and White Club will hold the 20th annual Arthur Adamopoulos Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday August 13 at the Meadow in Peabody. Cost is $150 per player with dinner from Champions Pub in addition to prizes, raffles, cigar table, 50/50 put off and closest to pin awards.
YOUTH FOOTBALL & CHEERING
Salem Youth Football and Cheering will take place before the first practices on August 9 at the lower field at Salem High. The cutoff for returning players to maintain a roster spot is Friday, August 13; after that, the league will take all registrations through August 20.
Registrations will also be held during equipment handout dates at the lower field behind the SHS Fieldhouse for Spartans (5th-6th grade) Thursday and for Gladiators (7th-8th grade) Friday, both from 6:30-8 p.m.
Practices and registrations are held at the lower field at Salem High from 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Online registration is also available via sportssignup.com. For further questions about registration or Salem Youth Football and Cheering, please email salemyouthfootball@yahoo.com.
In addition, Salem Youth Football is also in need of volunteers to coach at all levels. If you are interested in coaching, please email somalley7118@comcast.net or coachmiano@gmail.com. Coaches may also register online at sportssignup.com.
||||