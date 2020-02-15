Coaching Vacancies
Salem high school seeks a head varsity softball coach for the upcoming fall season. The coach will be responsible for heading the varsity program as well as overseeing the junior varsity team and coordinating the Salem Youth programs. This will include: coordinating tryouts, practice planning, game management, fundraising and implementing youth programs. The coach will also work closely with the AD to ensure all school policies/procedures are being followed as it relates to the athletic programs. Candidates must be CPR and Heads Up Concussion Certified. Salem High also seeks a junior varsity softball coach. If interested in either position, please send a letter of interest, resume and three letters of reference to: Scott Connolly, Athletic Director, Salem High School, 77 Willson Street Salem, MA 01970 or email scottconnolly@salemk12.org.
¢¢¢
BACKGAMMON CLUB
Players of all levels are invited to play backgammon on Tuesday evenings from 7-10 p.m. at the North Shore Backgammon Club in Swampscott. The club welcomes players from Salem, Beverly, Swampscott, Marblehead and Lynn. To join, contact Barry Cushner by email at barrycush49@gmail.com.
¢¢¢
YOUTH SOFTBALL
Salem Witches Youth Softball is excited to announce its first Softball Tournament/Fundraiser benefiting Timmy’s Angels, a non-profit organization who puts together back to school drives, coat drives, help the homeless and more. We are encouraging all local softball teams (or individual players) to sign up for this great event/cause. For more info please visit our facebook @salemwitchesyouthsoftball and check out our flyer. Any questions, please email us at salemwitchesyouthsoftball@gmail.com.
SOFTBALL
Eastern Massachusetts Senior Softball is launching its annual recruitment campaign for players age 50 and over. The 400-plus member league draws players from towns across Eastern Massachusetts with games played on fields in Framingham, Medfield, Ashland and Wayland. The season begins on May 1 and runs until Labor Day, with playoffs completed in early October. EMASS members range in age from 50-90 years. The average age is 67 with 70 players in their fifties, 160 in their in 60s, 140 in their seventies and 30 in their eighties. Members’ skill levels range from casual recreational players to those who play on nationally competitive tournament teams. Players of any skill level will find a spot with players of similar abilities in one or more of EMASS’s five divisions. Two divisions play doubleheaders on Saturday mornings and three divisions play doubleheaders on weekdays. Please visit www.e-mass.org to learn more about the league and to register for the 2020 season.
HOCKEY
Salem/Swampscott youth hockey team placements will be held this March at the Connery Rink, 190 Shephard St. in Lynn. Players are required to attend both tryouts on the following days:
Mites/MiteDev on Wednesday, March 18 from 7-7:50, Friday and March 27 from 5-7 p.m.; Squirts on Thursday March 19 from 7-7:50 p.m. and Wednesday, March 25 from 7-7:50 p.m.; Peewees on Thursday March 19 from 8-8:50 p.m. and Wednesday, March 25 from 8-8:50 p.m.; Bantams on Thursday March 19 from 9-10:20 p.m.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.