HALL OF FAME
Nominations for the Swampscott High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021-2022 are now available on the Swampscott High School Athletics Website, in the High School Main Office, and at the Swampscott Public Library. Nominations are due no later than Nov. 19. Completed nomination packets should be returned to the Athletic Department. Please contact athletic director Kelly Wolff at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us with any questions.
LEARN TO SKATE
Learn to Skate lessons at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink in Peabody are now in session. All ages and levels are welcome, and rentals will be made available. The program is run by the City of Peabody with professional skate instructors. Sessions will run on Tuesdays starting at 4:15 p.m. and beginning on Oct. 5, and Sundays starting at 11:05 a.m. Call the rink at 978-535-2110 to reserve a spot.
Salem-Swampscott Youth Hockey will continue to host their ‘Learn to Skate’ program on Sundays, which began on October 3 at Salem State’s Rockett Arena. The program is designed for kids ages 3-9 with limited or no skating experience. Two 8-week sessions will be offered in the fall and winter, with three individual and progressive sections according to skill level. Each lesson is approximately 50 minutes. Due to limited space, parents will not be allowed on the ice.
Session 1 began Oct. 3 and be held each Sunday through Dec. 5 (off on Oct. 31 and Nov. 14). Session 2 will begin Dec. 12. and run through Feb. 6 (off Jan. 30). Cost is $175 per child per session, or $300 per child for both session 1 and 2. To register, please visit salemswampscottyouthhockey.org. Please note that all participants must have skates, gloves and a helmet (with a full cage on the front recommended). Shin guards are also highly recommended. USA Hockey number required: sign up online at membership.usahockey.com.
BASKETBALL OFFICIATING
Board 130 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) will be offering a course for anyone interested in becoming a certified basketball official. Classes will be held at North Andover High School beginning Sept. 27. Classes will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the following days: Sept. 27-28, October 4-6-12-13-18-20-25-27. The class will be taught by Board 130 and state rules interpreter Bill Boutilier. The IAABO exam for new officials will be administered on Monday, Nov. 1 at North Andover High School. All residents of Essex County age 18 and older are eligible to take the course and exam.
The cost is $175, which covers the classes, exam, rule book and all study materials. You can register online at www.iaaboboard130.org. For more information, please contact Bill Boutilier at 978-682-9959 or Dan Bryant at daniel.bryant@comcast.net.