The Peabody High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be hosting the (twice-delayed) Class of 2020 induction on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Higgins Middle School beginning a 2 p.m.
A short reception will follow the ceremony with hors d’oeuvres, coffee and cold drinks immediately afterwards. Tickets can be purchased until Sept. 1 by sending a check for $30 per ticket, along with names for each ticket purchased. Tickets will not be mailed out; a list of tickets purchased by name will be at the door on Sept. 10 for check-in purposes. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
In addition to the induction ceremony, inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Peabody vs. Revere football game on Friday, Sept. 9. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Ticket requests should be sent to: PHS Athletic Hall of Fame, PO Box 344, Peabody, MA 01960.
¢¢¢
Danvers High School is looking for a new varsity baseball coach.
Interested applicants for the job are asked to contact Danvers High athletic director Andy St. Pierre at stpierre@danvers.org.