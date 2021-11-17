THANKSGIVING DAY FOOTBALL TICKETS
Tickets for the Swampscott vs. Marblehead Thanksgiving Day football game can be purchased on the GoFan website until Wednesday, Nov. 24 at noon. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students (ages 5 and up) and seniors citizens. Tickets purchased after 12 p.m. on Nov. 24 will be $10 for everyone. These can be purchased online or at the gate. Please be advised that cash lines at the gate can get very long; online purchasing is suggested.
COACHING VACANCIES
Danvers High School seeks coaches for the following athletic programs: varsity softball, varsity basketball cheering, JV boys ice hockey. All qualified and interested applicants should apply through the formal postings listed on SchoolSpring.com.
RUNNING
The 2021 Peabody Holiday Torch 5K Run will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5. In addition to the 5K run, there will be a 1K walk and ‘Kid’s Dash’. All proceeds will support the Massachusetts Special Olympics. Registration begins on site at 9 a.m. with the awards presentation commencing following the event at around 11:30 a.m. Pricing is $35 per runner/walker and $10 for the Kid’s Dash. For more information please visit www.PeabodyTorchRun.com or email TorchRun@SpecialOlympicsMA.org.
The 11th annual Chanukah Run-a-Latke 5K will be held November 28 at 11 a.m. starting and ending at the Chabad Center in Swampscott. There will be a live klezmer band for warmup and dancing at the finish line. Hot latkes will also be served, and the first Chanukah candle will be lit. For more information, please contact Allie Vered at allie.vered@gmail.com or to register, go to https://www.raceentry.com/races/chanukah-run-a-latke-5k/2021/register
HALLS OF FAME
Nominations for the Swampscott High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021-2022 are now available on the Swampscott High School Athletics Website, in the High School Main Office, and at the Swampscott Public Library. Nominations are due no later than Nov. 19. Completed nomination packets should be returned to the Athletic Department. Please contact athletic director Kelly Wolff at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us with any questions.
LEARN TO SKATE
Salem-Swampscott Youth Hockey will continue to host their ‘Learn to Skate’ program on Sundays, which began on October 3 at Salem State’s Rockett Arena. The program is designed for kids ages 3-9 with limited or no skating experience. Two 8-week sessions will be offered in the fall and winter, with three individual and progressive sections according to skill level. Each lesson is approximately 50 minutes. Due to limited space, parents will not be allowed on the ice.
Session 1 began Oct. 3 and be held each Sunday through Dec. 5 (off on Oct. 31 and Nov. 14). Session 2 will begin Dec. 12. and run through Feb. 6 (off Jan. 30). Cost is $175 per child per session, or $300 per child for both session 1 and 2. To register, please visit salemswampscottyouthhockey.org. Please note that all participants must have skates, gloves and a helmet (with a full cage on the front recommended). Shin guards are also highly recommended. USA Hockey number required: sign up online at membership.usahockey.com.