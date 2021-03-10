BASKETBALL
The Peabody Boys and Girls Basketball School 2021 for boys and girls entering grades 3-9 will be held this summer and run by Thad Broughton, the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School varsity boys basketball coach. It will take place at Raddin Park (or possibly moved to Peabody High).
It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day for boys from June 28 to July 2 and/or July 12-16, and for girls July 19-23. The staff consists of coaches and players from Peabody High School. Cost for the week is $150. To register, contact the Peabody Recreation Department online at peabodyrecreation.com, by phone at 978-536-7130, or in person at 50 Farm Ave.
HOCKEY
Salem/Swampscott Youth Hockey will be holding upcoming tryouts at the Connery Rink at 190 Shepard Street in Lynn. Players are required to attend both tryout sessions, and a deposit is required prior to tryouts. Families can register online at salemswampscottyouthhockey.org.
Tryouts are as follows: Mites/Mite Development: Friday, March 19 and 26, 5-5:50 p.m.; Squirts: Wednesday, March 17, 7-7:50 p.m. and Thursday, March 25, 7-7:50 p.m.; Pee-Wees: Wednesday, March 17, 8-9 p.m. and Thursday, March 25, 8-9 p.m.; and Bantams: Thursday, March 18, 8-9:20 p.m. and Wednesday, March 24, 8-8:50 p.m.
COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott High school is looking for a varsity sailing coach, as well as a junior varsity volleyball coach and a freshman volleyball coach. Interested candidates can contact Athletic Director Kelly Farley at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us or by phone at 781-596-8875.
¢¢¢
Essex Tech is looking for a JV girls lacrosse coach and an assistant wrestling coach for the spring season. Interested candidates can contact Athletic Director Farah Lalli at flalli@essextech.net.
SOFTBALL
Danvers Girls Softball will be holding player evaluations for Middle School and Minor Leaguers on Sunday, March 28 for all players in grades 4-8 at the New England Premier Sportsplex on Route 1 North in Danvers. The times are 8:15-9:15 a.m., 9:15-10:15 a.m.; 10:15-11:15 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Facility capacity limits due to COVID 19 protocols require four shifts of tryouts per Minor & MSL split out by alphabet groupings. More details will be sent closer to the date for your daughters exact time for evaluation.
Players only needs to bring a glove, and they may bring their own bat and batting helmet.
To register, go to danversgirlssoftball.com and for any other questions, please email danversgirlssoftball@gmail.com.
||||