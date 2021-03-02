HOCKEY
Salem/Swampscott Youth Hockey will be holding upcoming tryouts at the Connery Rink at 190 Shepard Street in Lynn. Players are required to attend both tryout sessions, and a deposit is required prior to tryouts. Families can register online at salemswampscottyouthhockey.org.
Tryouts are as follows: Mites/Mite Development: Friday, March 19 and 26, 5-5:50 p.m.; Squirts: Wednesday, March 17, 7-7:50 p.m. and Thursday, March 25, 7-7:50 p.m.; Pee-Wees: Wednesday, March 17, 8-9 p.m. and Thursday, March 25, 8-9 p.m.; and Bantams: Thursday, March 18, 8-9:20 p.m. and Wednesday, March 24, 8-8:50 p.m.
COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott High school is looking for a varsity sailing coach, as well as a junior varsity volleyball coach and a freshman volleyball coach. Interested candidates can contact Athletic Director Kelly Farley at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us or by phone at 781-596-8875.
SOFTBALL
Danvers Girls Softball will be holding player evaluations for Middle School and Minor Leaguers on Sunday, March 28 for all players in grades 4-8 at the New England Premier Sportsplex on Route 1 North in Danvers. The times are 8:15-9:15 a.m., 9:15-10:15 a.m.; 10:15-11:15 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Facility capacity limits due to COVID 19 protocols require four shifts of tryouts per Minor & MSL split out by alphabet groupings. More details will be sent closer to the date for your daughters exact time for evaluation. Players only needs to bring a glove, and they may bring their own bat and batting helmet.
To register, go to danversgirlssoftball.com and for any other questions, please email danversgirlssoftball@gmail.com.