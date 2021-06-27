NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Navigators split weekend slate: The North Shore Navigators fell to North Adams on Saturday, 8-4, but topped Vermont on Sunday in 10 innings. In the extra inning triumph, Dylan Brazil scored the winning run on an error. Pitcher Christopher Shine went five innings on the mound in the start, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and striking out three, while Zach Chappell, James Shashin and Justin Butera all threw well in relief. Offensively, Logan Bravo (team-high three hits) mashed a homer while David Kale and Joseph Lomuscio added RBI.