TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Westfield (3:30).

Softball — Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at North Reading (4:30).

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Wellesley at St. John’s Prep (5); Division 2 second round: Milton at Marblehead (5).

Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Ashland at Masconomet (Boxford Commons, 4:30); Division 4 second round: Monomoy at Ipswich (4).

Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinal: Newton North at St. John’s Prep (4).

Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round, Ipswich vs. Mt. Greylock at Williams College, Williamstown (4).

Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinal: St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (6).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Beverly Recs (7:30); Rowley at Peabody (7:30).

Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Sutton at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, TBA).

Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinals: Minnechaug at Masconomet (4); Division 4 quarterfinals: Bromfield at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 3).

Rugby — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (5).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene at North Shore Navigators (7:05).

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Methuen (7).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Swampscott (7); Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).

