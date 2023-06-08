TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Westfield (3:30).
Softball — Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at North Reading (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Wellesley at St. John’s Prep (5); Division 2 second round: Milton at Marblehead (5).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Ashland at Masconomet (Boxford Commons, 4:30); Division 4 second round: Monomoy at Ipswich (4).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinal: Newton North at St. John’s Prep (4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round, Ipswich vs. Mt. Greylock at Williams College, Williamstown (4).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinal: St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Beverly Recs (7:30); Rowley at Peabody (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Sutton at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, TBA).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinals: Minnechaug at Masconomet (4); Division 4 quarterfinals: Bromfield at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 3).
Rugby — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Methuen (7).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Swampscott (7); Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).