TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Beverly Recs (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs Bridgewater (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Hamilton Generals (5:45); Rowley at Manchester Essex (5:45).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Sanford at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Swampscott Sox (6)
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Championship game: Beverly/Salem vs TBD (TBA).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Rowley (5:45); Rockport at Beverly Giants (5:45).
