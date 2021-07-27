TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Beverly Recs (8).

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs Bridgewater (7).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Hamilton Generals (5:45); Rowley at Manchester Essex (5:45).

 

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Sanford at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Swampscott Sox (6)

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Championship game: Beverly/Salem vs TBD (TBA).

Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Rowley (5:45); Rockport at Beverly Giants (5:45).

