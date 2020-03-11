TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 loser's bracket final: St. John's Prep vs. Pope Francis at Loring Arena, Framingham (7).

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 2 state semifinals: Beverly vs. Scituate or Whitman-Hanson at TD Garden, Boston (7:15).

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon vs. Penn State Brandywine at Auburndale, Fla. (2:45); Brandeis at Salem State (3).

Softball — Gordon vs. Delaware Valley (4:15) and Swarthmore (6:30) at Clermont, Fla.

Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Wilkes, Penn. (4).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at MIT (4).

Men's volleyball — Kean at Endicott (6).

    

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon vs. Colby-Sawyer at Auburndale, Fla. (9:15 a.m.).

Softball — Gordon vs. Carthage (9:15 a.m.) and UMass Dartmouth (11:30 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

Women's lacrosse — Lasell at Salem State (7); Gordon at Regis (7).

Men's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (7).

 

