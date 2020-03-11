TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 loser's bracket final: St. John's Prep vs. Pope Francis at Loring Arena, Framingham (7).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 2 state semifinals: Beverly vs. Scituate or Whitman-Hanson at TD Garden, Boston (7:15).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Penn State Brandywine at Auburndale, Fla. (2:45); Brandeis at Salem State (3).
Softball — Gordon vs. Delaware Valley (4:15) and Swarthmore (6:30) at Clermont, Fla.
Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Wilkes, Penn. (4).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at MIT (4).
Men's volleyball — Kean at Endicott (6).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Colby-Sawyer at Auburndale, Fla. (9:15 a.m.).
Softball — Gordon vs. Carthage (9:15 a.m.) and UMass Dartmouth (11:30 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
Women's lacrosse — Lasell at Salem State (7); Gordon at Regis (7).
Men's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (7).
