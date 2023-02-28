TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Medford at Peabody (7); Division 3 preliminary round: Essex Tech at Gloucester (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — MASCAC semifinals: Salem State at Worcester State (2:30).
Men's tennis — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (Manchester Athletic Club, 6:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Waltham/Lexington winner at St. John's Prep (6:40); Division 2 first round: Norwood at Marblehead (7:30); Wilmington at Masconomet (Haverhill Forum, 8:05); Division 3 first round: Danvers at Triton (4); Division 4 first round: Swampscott vs. Cohasset/Hull at Quincy (7).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1: Shawsheen at Peabody (5:15); Bishop Fenwick at Plymouth (5:30); Beverly at Arlington (6); Marblehead at HPNA (7).
Boys basketball — NEPSAC quarterfinals, Class B: Pingree at Rivers (5:15).
Girls basketball — NEPSAC quarterfinals, Class B: Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:15), Class D: Bradford Christian at Covenant Christian (4:30); State tournament, Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30); Division 3 preliminary round: Belchertown at Ipswich (6); Division 1 preliminary round: Waltham at Peabody (7).
Indoor track — Boys State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Center (3:30).
Skiing — State Championships at Berkshire East (9:30 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Union (4); Salem State at Gordon (6).
Women's lacrosse — Lasell at Gordon (4); Coast Guard at Endicott (5).
Men's volleyball — Elms at Endicott (7).
Men's tennis — Colby-Sawyer at Gordon (Manchester Athletic Club, 7).