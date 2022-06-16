TODAY’S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Methuen at Middleton/Peabody at St. John’s Prep (5:30); Haverhill at Beverly/Salem (6).
NECBL — Bristol at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at North Shore Storm (6); Rowley at Peabody Champions (7:45); Beverly Recs at Kingston (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State final at UMass Amherst: Division 1, Peabody vs. Taunton (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Chelmsford at Beverly/Salem (6).
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead at Beverly Recs (7).