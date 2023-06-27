TODAY'S SPORTS
AGGANIS GAMES
Soccer — at Manning Field, Lynn: All-Star Boys Game (5:30); All-Star Girls Game (7).
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — TBA
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs Pine Hill at Swampscott (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Andover (6); Newburyport at Marblehead/Swampscott (6).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Sanford at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Manchester (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Masconomet vs. Ipswich (6); Marblehead vs. Bishop Fenwick (7); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Gloucester (8); Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (9).
TOMORROW
AGGANIS GAMES
Football — 61st annual All-Star Game at Manning Field, Lynn (6).
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Ipswich: Danvers American vs. Gloucester (5:30); Ipswich vs. Amesbury (7:30); at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Middleton vs. Danvers National (5:30); Beverly vs. Manchester Essex (7:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody vs. Swampscott at Peabody West (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Methuen at Marblehead/Swampscott (6); Middleton/Peabody at Beverly/Salem (6).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley (6).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich Chiefs at Rowley (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Bishop Fenwick vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7); Ipswich vs. Peabody (8).