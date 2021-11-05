TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Playoff football — Division 1: Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (6); Division 2: Beverly at Marshfield (7); Division 3: Walpole at Masconomet (6); Norwood at Marblehead (7); Division 4: Wayland at Danvers (7); Division 5: Apponequet at Swampscott (7); Maynard at Bishop Fenwick (7); Division 8: KIPP Academy at Manchester Essex (7).

Non-playoff football — Ipswich at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Peabody at Wakefield (6); Medford at Salem (7); Arlington Catholic at Gloucester (7).

Boys soccer — Lexington Christian at Pingree (5); State tournament, Division 4 first round: Mashpee at Hamilton-Wenham (2).

Girls soccer — Pingree at Middlesex (3:30); State tournament, Division 2 first round: Marblehead at Westboro (6); Division 4 first round: St. Mary’s Worcester at Ipswich (6).

Volleyball — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (5:45); State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Haverhill (5:30); Division 2 first round: Danvers at Hopkinton (5); Masconomet at Oliver Ames (5:30); Division 4 first round: Bristol-Plymouth/South Shore Christian winner at Ipswich (6); Assabet Valley/Boston English winner at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Endicott at Salve Regina (7).

Women’s hockey — Salem State at Elmira (6); Salve Regina at Endicott (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — State playoffs, Division 6: Leicester at Hamilton-Wenham (2).

Boys soccer — State tournament, Division 1 first round: St. John’s Prep at Weymouth (1); Beverly at Arlington (6); Division 2 first round: Northampton at Masconomet (2); Marblehead at Plymouth North (3:30); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Medfield (5); Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Hampshire (2).

Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Division 2 first round: Dartmouth at Masconomet (11 a.m.), North Attleboro/Somerville winner at Danvers (5); Division 3 first round: Swampscott at Newburyport (2).

Field hockey — Pingree at St. Paul’s (4:15); State tournament, Division 4 first round: Seekonk at Ipswich (noon); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4).

Cross country — State Coaches Invitational at Wrentham Development Center.

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (3).

Women’s hockey — Salem State at William Smith (4); Endicott at Salve Regina (7).

Women’s basketball — Emerson at Gordon (1).

Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Gordon at Salve Regina (1).

Women’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Gordon (5).

Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at University of New England (3:30).

Swimming — Gordon at Bridgewater State (2).

Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Endicott (1).

