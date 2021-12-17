TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Berwick at Pingree (4:15).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Tilton School Tournament.
Boys basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Cathedral (6:30); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (6:30); Peabody at Beverly (7); Danvers at Saugus (7); Gloucester at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball — Middlesex at Pingree (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (5:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (6:30); Cathedral at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Beverly at Peabody (7); Winthrop at Salem (7); Saugus at Danvers (7); Swampscott at Gloucester (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Millbrook at Pingree (9 a.m.); Latin Academy at Essex Tech (noon); Marblehead at Masconomet (1:30); Hingham at St. John’s Prep (2); Rockport at Swampscott (2); Danvers at Winthrop (3:30); Wakefield at Beverly (5:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6); Tilton at Pingree (7); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (Endicott College, 7:30).
Girls hockey — Peabody at Shawsheen (11 a.m.); Marblehead at Beverly (3:20); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (7).
Girls basketball — Pingree Tournament (11 a.m.); Nauset at Bishop Fenwick (TBA).
Wrestling — St. John’s Prep, Salem, N.H. & Franklin at Lawrence (9 a.m.); Masconomet at Wilmington Tournament (9 a.m.); Beverly at Wayland (10 a.m.).
Swimming — Northeastern Conference Dive Meet at Peabody/Lynnfield YMCA (2).