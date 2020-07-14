TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — New Britain Bees at North Shore Navigators (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport Townies at Manchester Mariners (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Saugus Wings (6); Rowley Nor'Easters at Swampscott Sox (7).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Lawrence at Salem-Beverly (Cooney Field, 8).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Brockton Rox (5).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45); Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (Twi Field in Danvers, 7).
