TODAY'S SPORTS 

SUMMER BASEBALL

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — New Britain Bees at North Shore Navigators (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport Townies at Manchester Mariners (5:45).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Saugus Wings (6); Rowley Nor'Easters at Swampscott Sox (7).

 

TOMORROW 

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Lawrence at Salem-Beverly (Cooney Field, 8).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Brockton Rox (5).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45); Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:45).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (Twi Field in Danvers, 7).

 

||||

Tags

Recommended for you