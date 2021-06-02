TODAY'S SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (3:45); Salem Academy at Boston Collegiate (4); Bishop Fenwick at Essex Tech (4); Peabody at Saugus (4) Gloucester at Masconomet (4:30).
Softball — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Masconomet at Austin Prep (4); Saugus at Salem (4:30); Swampscott at Peabody (5).
Boys lacrosse — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Gloucester at Danvers (5).
Girls lacrosse — Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Gloucester (7).
Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Danvers (4).
Girls tennis — Winthrop at Peabody (3); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Gloucester (5).
Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (1:30); Beverly at Gloucester (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4:30).
Rugby — St. John's Prep at Belmont Hill (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Peabody at Danvers (4); Pete Frates ALS Awareness Game: BC High at St. John's Prep (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Softball — St. Mary's Lynn at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4).
Boys lacrosse — Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Winthrop at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4).
Girls lacrosse — Salem at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Lowell Catholic (3:30); Salem at Beverly (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4).
Girls tennis — Masconomet at Winthrop (4).
Volleyball — Greater Lowell at Salem (4).
