TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Division 1 state championship: St. John's Prep vs. Needham at Manning Field, Lynn (noon); Class D semifinals, Covenant Christian at Hyde, Maine (noon).

Girls soccer — NEPSAC Class B semifinals: Dexter Southfield at Pingree (noon).

Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C semifinals: Pingree vs. Green Farms Academy at Babson (2).

Cross country — All-State Championships at Fort Devens (10 a.m.).

Volleyball — Division 4 state championship: Ipswich vs. Joseph Case at Worcester State (10 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Football — NCAA Division 3 playoffs: Springfield at Endicott (noon).

Men’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (4:50); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (5).

Women’s hockey — Castleton at Salem State (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3).

Men's basketball — Endicott vs. Salem State at Tufts (3); Worcester State at Gordon (3). 

Women's basketball — Gordon at Springfield (1); Endicott at Rhode Island College (1); Nichols at Salem State (1).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer —  NEPSAC championship at Rivers School, Weston: Class B, Pingree/Dexter winner vs. Brooks/Lawrence winner (11 a.m.).

Field hockey — NEPSAC championship at Loomis Chaffe: Class C, Pingree/Green Farms winner vs. New Hampton/Newton Country Day winner (2).

COLLEGE

Men's basketball — Endicott & Salem State at Big 4 Challenge at Tufts (noon or 2).

