TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Division 1 state championship: St. John's Prep vs. Needham at Manning Field, Lynn (noon); Class D semifinals, Covenant Christian at Hyde, Maine (noon).
Girls soccer — NEPSAC Class B semifinals: Dexter Southfield at Pingree (noon).
Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C semifinals: Pingree vs. Green Farms Academy at Babson (2).
Cross country — All-State Championships at Fort Devens (10 a.m.).
Volleyball — Division 4 state championship: Ipswich vs. Joseph Case at Worcester State (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football — NCAA Division 3 playoffs: Springfield at Endicott (noon).
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (4:50); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (5).
Women’s hockey — Castleton at Salem State (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3).
Men's basketball — Endicott vs. Salem State at Tufts (3); Worcester State at Gordon (3).
Women's basketball — Gordon at Springfield (1); Endicott at Rhode Island College (1); Nichols at Salem State (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — NEPSAC championship at Rivers School, Weston: Class B, Pingree/Dexter winner vs. Brooks/Lawrence winner (11 a.m.).
Field hockey — NEPSAC championship at Loomis Chaffe: Class C, Pingree/Green Farms winner vs. New Hampton/Newton Country Day winner (2).
COLLEGE
Men's basketball — Endicott & Salem State at Big 4 Challenge at Tufts (noon or 2).