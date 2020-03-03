TUESDAY, MARCH 3
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 2 North semifinal: Masconomet vs. Triton at Chelmsford Forum (5).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 2 North semifinal: Beverly vs. Burlington at Tewksbury (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North semifinal: Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary’s Lynn at St. John’s Prep (7).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon at Salem State (3).
Women’s lacrosse — Gordon at Lasell (4).
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 third round: St. John’s Prep vs. Catholic Memorial at Stoneham Arena (6).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. St. Mary’s Lynn at Burlington (7).
Skiing — State Championships at Berkshire East, Charlemont (9:30 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s lacrosse — Endicott at Babson (4); Gordon at Salem State (6).
Women’s lacrosse — Endicott at Trinity, Conn. (6).
