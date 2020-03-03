TUESDAY, MARCH 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 2 North semifinal: Masconomet vs. Triton at Chelmsford Forum (5).

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 2 North semifinal: Beverly vs. Burlington at Tewksbury (7).

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North semifinal: Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary’s Lynn at St. John’s Prep (7).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon at Salem State (3).

Women’s lacrosse — Gordon at Lasell (4).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 third round: St. John’s Prep vs. Catholic Memorial at Stoneham Arena (6).

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. St. Mary’s Lynn at Burlington (7).

Skiing — State Championships at Berkshire East, Charlemont (9:30 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Men’s lacrosse — Endicott at Babson (4); Gordon at Salem State (6).

Women’s lacrosse — Endicott at Trinity, Conn. (6).

