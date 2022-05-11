TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — BC High at St. John’s Prep (3); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Gloucester at Beverly (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4:30); Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30); Swampscott at Peabody (7).
Softball — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:45); Triton at Ipswich (3:45); Beverly at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Danvers (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Winthrop at Salem Academy (4:30); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30); Swampscott at Salem (6:30).
Boys lacrosse — BC High at St. John’s Prep (3:30); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6:30).
Boys tennis — Ipswich vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Athletic Club (3:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Gloucester (4); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4:30); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4:30).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Beverly (4): Gloucester at Danvers (4); Peabody at Winthrop (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30).
Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); Pingree at Phillips Andover (3:30); at Masconomet: Beverly vs. Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); at Gloucester: Salem vs. Swampscott (4); Danvers at Gloucester (4).
Sailing — Pingree at Winthrop (3:30).
Volleyball — Essex Tech at Malden (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs: Western New England at Endicott (3:30).
Men’s golf — Endicott at NCAA Division 3 tournament, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. (11:45 a.m.).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Salem (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (4:30).
Softball — Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4).
Boys lacrosse — Danvers at Swampscott (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (4); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Masconomet at Peabody (7).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4:30); Beverly at Winthrop (4:30); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30).
Boys tennis — Marblehead at Amesbury (4); Lynnfield at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); St. John’s Prep at BC High (4).
Girls tennis — Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Amesbury at Marblehead (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (4);
Track — Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).
Rugby — BC High at St. John’s Prep (4).
Volleyball — St. John’s Prep at BC High (5); Innovation at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE