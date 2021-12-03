TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Brooks (5:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Curry (7).
Women’s hockey — New England College at Salem State (6); Curry at Endicott (7).
Men’s basketball — Salem State vs. Tufts at Brandeis (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Holderness (2).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Brooks (2).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Groton (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Curry at Endicott (3); Salem State at Plymouth State (6).
Women’s hockey — Norwich at Salem State (3); Endicott at Curry (3).
Men’s basketball — Salve Regina at Endicott (3); Wentworth at Gordon (3); Salem State vs. Babson or Brandeis at Brandeis (TBA).
Women’s basketball — Wentworth at Gordon (1); Coast Guard at Salem State (1); Salve Regina at Endicott (1).