TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill (6); North Reading at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Winthrop at Danvers (7); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Gloucester at Salem (7); Swampscott at Saugus (7); St. John's Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham (7); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Boys soccer — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Bancroft (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6).
Girls soccer — Swampscott at Manchester Essex (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Salem at Gloucester (6).
Field hockey — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (7).
Volleyball — Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Medford at Peabody (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (5:30); St. Mary's Lynn at Salem (5:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (5:30); Austin Prep at Swampscott (5:30).
Golf — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (3); Gloucester at Marblehead (Nahant CC, 3:30); Rockport at Essex Tech (3:45).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (6).
Volleyball — Endicott at Colby-Sawyer (6).
Women’s tennis — Endicott & Gordon at ITA Regional Championships, Bowdoin.
TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Pingree at St. Paul's (4:30).
Boys soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Peabody at Lynn Classical (6).
Girls soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (9 a.m.); Swampscott at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Danvers (5).
Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3); Pingree at Holderness (4).
Volleyball — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Danvers at Andover (4); Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).
Water polo — Deerfield Academy at St. John's Prep (1).
Golf — Danvers vs. Lynn Classical at Rowley CC (3).
COLLEGE
Football — Curry at Endicott (noon).
Men’s soccer — Framingham State at Salem State (noon); Nichols at Gordon (7); Roger Williams at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Framingham State (2); Nichols at Gordon (2); Roger Williams at Endicott (4:30).
Field hockey — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.).
Cross country — Endicott & Gordon at Keene State Invitational.
Volleyball — Endicott at Middlebury (11 a.m.) and vs. Clarkson (1:30); Salem State vs. Castleton (1) and Western Connecticut State (5).
Women’s tennis — UMass Boston at Salem State (1).