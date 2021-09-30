TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill (6); North Reading at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Winthrop at Danvers (7); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Gloucester at Salem (7); Swampscott at Saugus (7); St. John's Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham (7); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (7). 

Boys soccer — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Bancroft (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6).

Girls soccer — Swampscott at Manchester Essex (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Salem at Gloucester (6).

Field hockey — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (7).

Volleyball — Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Medford at Peabody (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (5:30); St. Mary's Lynn at Salem (5:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (5:30); Austin Prep at Swampscott (5:30). 

Golf — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (3); Gloucester at Marblehead (Nahant CC, 3:30); Rockport at Essex Tech (3:45).

COLLEGE

Field hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (6).

Volleyball — Endicott at Colby-Sawyer (6).

Women’s tennis — Endicott & Gordon at ITA Regional Championships, Bowdoin.

TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Pingree at St. Paul's (4:30).

Boys soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Peabody at Lynn Classical (6).

Girls soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (9 a.m.); Swampscott at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Danvers (5).

Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3); Pingree at Holderness (4).

Volleyball — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Danvers at Andover (4); Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (5:30). 

Water polo — Deerfield Academy at St. John's Prep (1).

Golf — Danvers vs. Lynn Classical at Rowley CC (3).

COLLEGE

Football — Curry at Endicott (noon).

Men’s soccer — Framingham State at Salem State (noon); Nichols at Gordon (7); Roger Williams at Endicott (7).

Women’s soccer — Salem State at Framingham State (2); Nichols at Gordon (2); Roger Williams at Endicott (4:30).

Field hockey — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.).

Cross country — Endicott & Gordon at Keene State Invitational.

Volleyball — Endicott at Middlebury (11 a.m.) and vs. Clarkson (1:30); Salem State vs. Castleton (1) and Western Connecticut State (5).

Women’s tennis — UMass Boston at Salem State (1).

