TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (7).
Girls hockey — Gloucester at Marblehead (8).
Boys basketball — Salem at Salem Academy (6).
Indoor track — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem vs. Masconomet at Beverly (4).
Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott at Josiah Quincy (4).
Swimming — Gloucester at Peabody (7:30).
Gymnastics — Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian (5:30); Rockport at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (7); Gloucester at Beverly (7); Danvers at Salem (7); Winthrop at Peabody (7); Saugus at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — Ipswich at Rockport (5:30); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Peabody at Winthrop (6); Beverly at Gloucester (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (7); Masconomet at Saugus (7).
Indoor track — St. John’s Prep vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury at New Balance Track (4:30).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
Swimming — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Andover (5:15); Swampscott vs. Masconomet at Gordon College, Wenham (8).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Winthrop (7); Peabody at Gloucester (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at University of New England (7).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Elmira (6); University of New England at Endicott (7).