TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (7).

Girls hockey — Gloucester at Marblehead (8).

Boys basketball — Salem at Salem Academy (6).

Indoor track — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem vs. Masconomet at Beverly (4).

Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott at Josiah Quincy (4).

Swimming — Gloucester at Peabody (7:30).

Gymnastics — Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian (5:30); Rockport at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (7); Gloucester at Beverly (7); Danvers at Salem (7); Winthrop at Peabody (7); Saugus at Masconomet (7).

Girls basketball — Ipswich at Rockport (5:30); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Peabody at Winthrop (6); Beverly at Gloucester (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (7); Masconomet at Saugus (7).

Indoor track — St. John’s Prep vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury at New Balance Track (4:30).

Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).

Swimming — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Andover (5:15); Swampscott vs. Masconomet at Gordon College, Wenham (8).

Gymnastics — Danvers at Winthrop (7); Peabody at Gloucester (7:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Endicott at University of New England (7).

Women’s hockey — Salem State at Elmira (6); University of New England at Endicott (7).

