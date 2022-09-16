TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Swampscott at Lynn English (5); Masconomet at Grafton (6); Lynnfield at Marblehead (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown (6:30); Lowell Catholic at Ipswich (6:30); St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic (7); Blue Hills at Essex Tech (7); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (7:30); Peabody at Lynn Classical (7:30).
Boys soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at North Reading (4); Everett at Peabody (7).
Girls soccer — Swampscott at Haverhill (4).
Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Swampscott at Saugus (4); Malden Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Danvers at Peabody (4:30).
Volleyball — Concord Academy at Pingree (4:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Hamilton-Wenham (5:15); Masconomet at Bishop Fenwick (5:30); Ipswich at Peabody (5:30); North Reading at Swampscott (5:30); Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Lincoln-Sudbury at Danvers (5:45); Marblehead at Notre Dame Hingham (6).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Salem St at Fitchburg St (4).
Volleyball — Gordon at Eastern Nazarene (7); Endicott at Claremont, Calif. (9).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — North Andover at Beverly (11 a.m.); Martha’s Vineyard at Salem (1).
Boys soccer — Gloucester at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Beverly at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Salem at Charlestown (noon); Swampscott at Lynn Classical (1); Leominster at St. John’s Prep (2); Kents Hill at Pingree (2:30).
Girls soccer — Andover at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Brooks at Pingree (2:30); Cambridge at Salem (4).
Field hockey — Kents Hill at Pingree (2:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Bridgewater St. (11 a.m.); Gordon at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Bridgewater State at Salem State (1); Gordon at Endicott (4:30 p.m.).
Field hockey — Gordon at Salve Regina (noon); Endicott at Roger Williams (1).
Cross country — Endicott at Pop Crowell Invitational, Gordon College (10:45 a.m.).
Volleyball — Salem State at Northern Vermont (11 a.m.); Endicott at Cal Lutheran (9 p.m.).
Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Endicott (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams; Worcester at Salem State (1).