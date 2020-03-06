TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Women's basketball — Division 3 NCAA tournament first round: Endicott at Scranton, Penn (7).
Baseball — Gordon vs. Chatham at Auburndale, Fla. (10 a.m.).
Women's lacrosse — St. Lawrence at Endicott (4).
Men's volleyball —MSOE at Endicott (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 fourth round: St. John's Prep vs. BC High at Loring Arena, Framingham (7:30).
Boys basketball — State touranment, Division 2 North final at Tsongas Center, Lowell: Beverly vs. Belmont (4:15).
Wrestling — New England Championships at Methuen High (8 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Wentworth at Endicott (3).
Women's hockey — Colonial Hockey Conference championship: University of New England at Endicott (7).
Men's lacrosse — Skidmore at Endicott (noon); Salem State at Northern Vermont-Lyndon (1).
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Smith (noon); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3).
Baseball — MIT at Endicott (1); Gordon vs. Anna Maria at Auburndale, Fla (3).
Softball — Gordon vs. Marian (3:15) and Olivet (5:30) at Leesburg, Fla.
Men's volleyball — St. John Fisher at Endicott (11 a.m.).
