TODAY'S SPORTS

None scheduled.

*

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Cheeseman Park, Wenham: Danvers National vs. Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); at Patton Park, Hamilton: Beverly vs. Middleton (5:30); at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester: Boxford-Topsfield vs. Danvers American (5:30); Amesbury vs. Gloucester (7:30).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody vs. Pine Hill at Wyoma, Lynn (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Newburyport at Beverly/Salem (6).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Keene Swamp Bats (6).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Swampscott Sox (7).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Rowley Rams (5:45); Manchester Mariners at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you