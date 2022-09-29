TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Saugus at Swampscott (7).
Boys soccer — Ipswich at Pentucket (4); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (4:45).
Girls soccer — Pentucket at Ipswich (4); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30).
Field hockey — Marblehead at Saugus (4).
Volleyball — Peabody at Beverly (5:15); Marblehead at Danvers (5:15); Salem at Swampscott (5:30); Masconomet at Newburyport (5:30); CCSC at Salem Academy (6:20).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (3:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (3:30); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (3:30); Masconomet at Danvers (3:45); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Roger Williams at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — La Salle Academy at St. John’s Prep (6); Ipswich at North Reading (6); Danvers at Winthrop (6:30); Peabody at Marblehead (6:30); Salem at Gloucester (6:30); Essex Tech at Manchester Essex (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (7:30).
Boys soccer — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Ipswich at Whittier (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); St. John’s Prep at Longmeadow (5); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Marblehead at Weston (4:30); Pingree at Bancroft (4:45); Danvers at Peabody (7).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Triton (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Beverly at Danvers (5:30).
Volleyball — Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Pingree at Bancroft (5:15); Essex Tech at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Wakefield (5:30); Peabody at North Reading (5:30).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:30); Berwick at Pingree (3:30); Beverly at Salem (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — WNE at Endicott (7 p.m.).
Women’s soccer — WNE at Endicott (4 p.m.).
Volleyball —Lesley at Salem State (7).