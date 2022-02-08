TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Beverly at Winthrop (6:10).
Boys basketball — Dublin, N.H. at Covenant Christian (5); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30); Peabody at Whittier (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (6:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (6:30); Marblehead at Salem (7); Beverly at Saugus (7); Masconomet at Danvers (7); Swampscott at Winthrop (7).
Girls basketball — Salem at Marblehead (5:30); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30); Pioneer Charter at Salem Academy (6); Ipswich at Georgetown (6:30); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Saugus at Beverly (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (6:30); Danvers at Masconomet (7); Triton at Peabody (7); Winthrop at Swampscott (7).
Indoor track — Cape Ann League Open at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (5:30).
Wrestling — Danvers at Salem (5).
Skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John's Prep vs. Andover & Austin Prep.
Gymnastics — Masconomet at Beverly (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (6); Framingham State at Salem State (7).
Women's hockey — Salem State at Rivier (7:10).
Men's basketball — Curry at Endicott (5:30); Nichols at Gordon (7:30).
Women's basketball — Nichols at Gordon (5:30); Curry at Endicott (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Bedford (4:15); Marie Philip at Covenant Christian (5); Pingree at Kents Hill (5:30); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (7); Essex Tech at Nashoba (7); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (7:10); Marblehead at Swampscott (7:30); Medford at Beverly (8:20).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Gloucester (5); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (5:30); Marblehead at Winthrop (6:10); Medford at Beverly (6:20); Bishop Fenwick vs. Austin Prep at Essex Sports Center (6:30).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); BC High at St. John's Prep (6:30).
Girls basketball — Austin Prep at Ipswich (6:30); Northeast Regional at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
Boys skiing -- at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John's Prep vs. Haverhill & North Andover.
Swimming — Pingree at Dana Hall (4).
COLLEGE
Men's basketball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).
Women's basketball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (5).