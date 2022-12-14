TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Peabody at Taunton (5); Marblehead at Gloucester (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Northeast Metro (6); Swampscott at Beverly (6:20); St. John’s Prep at Masconomet (Essex Sports Center, 6:40); Essex Tech at Minuteman (8).
Girls hockey — Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Winsor at Pingree (4:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Peabody (5:15); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 6:30); Medford at Masconomet (8:05); Newburyport at Beverly (8:20).
Boys basketball — Essex Tech at Fellowship Christian Academy (4); Wheeler at Pingree (5).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30).
Wrestling — Beverly at Triton (5); Bishop Fenwick & Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence (5); St. John’s Prep at Whittier (5:30); Danvers at Marblehead/Swampscott (6); Saugus/Peabody at Salem (6:30); Essex Tech/Masconomet at Shawsheen (6:30).
Swimming — Pingree at Worcester Academy (4); Salem at Swampscott (6).
COLLEGE
Women’s hockey — Anna Maria at Salem State (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Ipswich at Whittier (5:30); Masconomet at Northeast Metro (7).
Girls basketball — St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (5:30); Marblehead at Ipswich (6:30).
Swimming — Bishop Fenwick at Malden.