TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Cambridge at St. John’s Prep (6).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 5 preliminary round: Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter (6).
COLLEGE
Men’s lacrosse — Eastern Connecticut State at Gordon (5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Medford at Peabody (7); Division 3 preliminary round: Essex Tech at Gloucester (6:30).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Masconomet (6); Division 3 preliminary round: Belchertown at Ipswich (6).
Indoor track — Girls State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Center.
Skiing — State Championships at Berkshire East (9 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — MASCAC semifinals: Salem State at Worcester State (2:30).
Men’s tennis — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (Manchester Athletic Club, 6:45).