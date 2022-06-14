TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 quarterfinals: Swampscott at Medfield (6:30).

Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinals: Masconomet at Notre Dame Hingham (4).

Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 semifinals: Masconomet vs. Scituate at Medway (3).

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Mystic at North Shore Navigators (11:05 a.m.).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Reading (6); Swampscott Sox at Manchester (6:45).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys tennis

Girls tennis

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Methuen at Middleton/Peabody at St. John’s Prep (5:30); Haverhill at Beverly/Salem (6).

NECBL — Bristol at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at North Shore Storm (6); Rowley at Peabody Champions (7:45); Beverly Recs at Kingston (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

