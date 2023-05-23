TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Peabody at Beverly (4); Lawrence at St. John's Prep (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Ipswich at Rockport (6:30).

Softball — Marblehead vs. Malden Catholic at Endicott College, Beverly (4); Lynn Classical at Danvers (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Swampscott at Manchester Essex (4:30).

Boys lacrosse — Nashoba at Essex Tech (4); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4); Danvers at Ipswich (4:30); Triton at Swampscott (5); Marblehead at Newburyport (5); Melrose at Masconomet (6).

Girls lacrosse — Peabody at Boston Latin (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Notre Dame Hingham (6:30). 

Boys tennis — Swampscott at Lynnfield (4); Marblehead at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Newburyport at Masconomet (4); St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4). 

Girls tennis — Waltham at Danvers (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Marblehead (4); Lynnfield at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Newburyport (4). 

Sailing  St. John's Prep at BC High (3).

Volleyball — Essex Tech at Salem (4:30); St. John's Prep at Lexington (5). 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Andover at Beverly (4); Ipswich at Winthrop (4); Lowell Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30); Pingree at NESPAC semifinals (TBA). 

Softball — Rockport at Ipswich (4); Salem at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Wilmington (6); Peabody at Tewksbury (7).

Boys lacrosse — Salem at Somerville (4:30); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:30).

Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba (4); Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Manchester Essex at Danvers (4:30). 

Boys tennis — Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Marblehead at BC High (4:30).

Girls tennis — Gloucester at Peabody (4); Salem at Saugus (4:30).

Volleyball — Salem at Lowell Catholic (5); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (5:30).

