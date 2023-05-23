TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Peabody at Beverly (4); Lawrence at St. John's Prep (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Ipswich at Rockport (6:30).
Softball — Marblehead vs. Malden Catholic at Endicott College, Beverly (4); Lynn Classical at Danvers (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Swampscott at Manchester Essex (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Nashoba at Essex Tech (4); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4); Danvers at Ipswich (4:30); Triton at Swampscott (5); Marblehead at Newburyport (5); Melrose at Masconomet (6).
Girls lacrosse — Peabody at Boston Latin (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Notre Dame Hingham (6:30).
Boys tennis — Swampscott at Lynnfield (4); Marblehead at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Newburyport at Masconomet (4); St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4).
Girls tennis — Waltham at Danvers (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Marblehead (4); Lynnfield at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Newburyport (4).
Sailing — St. John's Prep at BC High (3).
Volleyball — Essex Tech at Salem (4:30); St. John's Prep at Lexington (5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Andover at Beverly (4); Ipswich at Winthrop (4); Lowell Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30); Pingree at NESPAC semifinals (TBA).
Softball — Rockport at Ipswich (4); Salem at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Wilmington (6); Peabody at Tewksbury (7).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Somerville (4:30); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba (4); Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Manchester Essex at Danvers (4:30).
Boys tennis — Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Marblehead at BC High (4:30).
Girls tennis — Gloucester at Peabody (4); Salem at Saugus (4:30).
Volleyball — Salem at Lowell Catholic (5); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (5:30).