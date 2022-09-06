TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 (Willie and Nick off)
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Lynnfield at Swampscott (4); St. John's Prep at Silver Lake (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Girls soccer — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4); Marblehead at Lynnfield (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6).
Field hockey — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30).
Volleyball — Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (5:15); Marblehead at Beverly (5:30); Danvers at Masconomet (5:30); Peabody at Melrose (5:30).
Golf — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (3:30); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30).
Cross country — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at St. Joseph's Maine (7).
Women’s soccer — New England College at Gordon (7).
Field hockey — MIT at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Salem State at Rhode Island College (6); Gordon at NEC (7).
*****************************************************
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Boys soccer — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Salem (7).
Girls soccer — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic (7:30).
Cross country — Salem at Danvers (4); Beverly at Winthrop (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4:30).
Volleyball — Danvers at Barnstable (5:15); Ipswich at Pentucket (5:15); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (5:30); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30).
Golf — St. John's Prep at Gloucester (3); Danvers at Saugus (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:30); Ipswich at North Reading (3:30); Salem at Swampscott (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at Wheaton (5); Wentworth at Salem State (7).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Plymouth State (3:30); Wellesley at Endicott (7).
Field hockey — Plymouth State at Gordon (6).
Volleyball — Simmons at Endicott (7).
Women’s tennis — Gordon at Colby (3:30).