TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (4); Peabody at Salem (Salem State, 4); KIPP Academy at Essex Tech (4:30); Salem Academy at Roxbury Prep (5).
Softball — Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Salem at Masconomet (4); Peabody at Beverly (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Beverly (3:45); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Danvers (5).
Girls lacrosse — Danvers at Peabody (4) Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Salem at Beverly (5:30).
Track — Northeast Regional at Essex Tech (4).
Rugby — BC High at St. John's Prep (5:30).
Volleyball — Salem at Lowell Catholic (4); Innovation Academy at Essex Tech (4).
Wrestling — Essex Tech at Triton (5).
COLLEGE
Baseball — NCAA Division 3 tournament at Wisconsin-Whitewater: Salem State vs. Adrian, Mich. (11 a.m.).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Danvers at Gloucester (4);Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30);
Softball — Lynnfield at Ipswich (3:45); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Peabody at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Concord Academy at Pingree (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (4); Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Marblehead at Winthrop (4:30); Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (4); Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30).
Boys tennis — Lynnfield at Ipswich (4:30); Concord Academy at Pingree (4:30).
Girls tennis — Ipswich at Amesbury (4:30); Concord Academy at Pingree (4:30).
Track — Peabody at Beverly (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4:30).
Wrestling — Beverly at Marblehead/Swampscott (4:30).
