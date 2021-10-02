TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Pingree at St. Paul's (4:30).
Boys soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Peabody at Lynn Classical (6).
Girls soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (9 a.m.); Swampscott at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Danvers (5).
Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3); Pingree at Holderness (4).
Volleyball — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Danvers at Andover (4); Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).
Water polo — Deerfield Academy at St. John's Prep (1).
Golf — Danvers vs. Lynn Classical at Rowley CC (3).
COLLEGE
Football — Curry at Endicott (noon).
Men’s soccer — Framingham State at Salem State (noon); Nichols at Gordon (7); Roger Williams at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Framingham State (2); Nichols at Gordon (2); Roger Williams at Endicott (4:30).
Field hockey — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.).
Cross country — Endicott & Gordon at Keene State Invitational.
Volleyball — Endicott at Middlebury (11 a.m.) and vs. Clarkson (1:30); Salem State vs. Castleton (1) and Western Connecticut State (5).
Women’s tennis — UMass Boston at Salem State (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — Beverly at North Andover (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Golf — Gordon at St. Andrews University (N.C.) Invitational.
Women’s tennis — Endicott & Gordon at ITA Regional Championships, Bowdoin.