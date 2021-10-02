TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Pingree at St. Paul's (4:30).

Boys soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Peabody at Lynn Classical (6).

Girls soccer — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (9 a.m.); Swampscott at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Danvers (5).

Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3); Pingree at Holderness (4).

Volleyball — St. Joseph's Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Danvers at Andover (4); Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (5:30). 

Water polo — Deerfield Academy at St. John's Prep (1).

Golf — Danvers vs. Lynn Classical at Rowley CC (3).

COLLEGE

Football — Curry at Endicott (noon).

Men’s soccer — Framingham State at Salem State (noon); Nichols at Gordon (7); Roger Williams at Endicott (7).

Women’s soccer — Salem State at Framingham State (2); Nichols at Gordon (2); Roger Williams at Endicott (4:30).

Field hockey — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.).

Cross country — Endicott & Gordon at Keene State Invitational.

Volleyball — Endicott at Middlebury (11 a.m.) and vs. Clarkson (1:30); Salem State vs. Castleton (1) and Western Connecticut State (5).

Women’s tennis — UMass Boston at Salem State (1).

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer — Beverly at North Andover (11 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Golf — Gordon at St. Andrews University (N.C.) Invitational.

Women’s tennis — Endicott & Gordon at ITA Regional Championships, Bowdoin.

