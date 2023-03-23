TODAY’S SPORTS

COLLEGE

Softball — Lesley at Gordon (DH, 3).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Smith (4).

Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Lesley (7).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Hockey — NCAA Division 3 Frozen Four at Bourque Arena, Endicott College: University of New England vs. Adrian (3); Endicott vs. Hobart (7).

Baseball — Endicott at Brandeis (3:30); Wheaton at Salem State (3:30).

Softball — New England College at Salem State (DH, 4).

SATURDAY

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon at Curry (DH, 11 a.m.); Endicott at Trinity (DH, noon); Salem State at Babson (DH, noon).

Softball — Thomas, Maine at Endicott (noon); Gordon at Westfield State (DH, noon).

Men’s lacrosse — Salem State at Eastern Connecticut State (1).

Women’s lacrosse — UMaine Farmington at Salem State (1); Curry at Gordon (1).

Men’s tennis — Gordon at Suffolk.

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Wentworth (5:45).

