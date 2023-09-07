TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Bishop Fenwick (4); Essex Tech at Pentucket (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (4); Ipswich at Rockport (6).
Girls soccer — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pentucket at Essex Tech (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4:30); Collegiate Charter School of Lowell at Salem Academy (4:30).
Field hockey — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4);
Cross country — Salem Academy at Salem (4).
Volleyball — Danvers at Andover (5); Beverly at Methuen (5); Masconomet at Lynnfield (5:30).
Golf — Saugus at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Marblehead (4); Danvers at Beverly (4:30).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Rhode Island College at Salem State (6); New England College at Gordon (6).
Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Salem State (3:30); Assumption at Gordon (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Peabody at Revere (6); Arlington at Salem (6:30); Danvers at Tewksbury (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (6:30); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30); Essex Tech at Newburyport (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (6:30); Masconomet at Billerica (7); St. John’s Prep at Marshfield (7); Swampscott at Auburn (7).
Boys soccer — Danvers at Masconomet (4); Longmeadow at St. John’s Prep (4); Salem at Arlington Catholic (5).
Girls soccer — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Danvers (5:30).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Amesbury (3:45); St. Mary’s Lynn at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic (4:30).
Volleyball — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Marblehead at North Andover (5); Peabody at Essex Tech (5:30); .
Golf — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Masconomet at Rockport (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Stevens (2:30).
Women’s soccer — Gordon at Plymouth State (3).
Women’s volleyball — Keene State at Endicott (6).