TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 fourth round: St. John's Prep vs. BC High at Loring Arena, Framingham (7:30).

Boys basketball — State touranment, Division 2 North final at Tsongas Center, Lowell: Beverly vs. Belmont (4:15).

Wrestling — New England Championships at Methuen High (8 a.m.).

 

COLLEGE

Women's basketball — NCAA Division 3 tournament second round at Scranton, Penn: Endicott vs. Christopher Newport (5).

Men's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Wentworth at Endicott (3).

Women's hockey — Colonial Hockey Conference championship: University of New England at Endicott (7).

Men's lacrosse — Skidmore at Endicott (noon); Salem State at Northern Vermont-Lyndon (1).

Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Smith (noon); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3).

Baseball — MIT at Endicott (1); Gordon vs. Anna Maria at Auburndale, Fla (3).

Softball — Gordon vs. Marian (3:15) and Olivet (5:30) at Leesburg, Fla.

Men's volleyball — St. John Fisher at Endicott (11 a.m.).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Wrestling — New England Championships at Methuen (8 a.m.). 

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon vs. Wesleyan at Auburndale, Fla. (9:15 a.m.); Bates at Endicott (DH, noon).

Softball — Gordon vs. Washington (Md.) College (4) and DeSales (6:30) at Minneola, Fla.

Women's tennis — Babson at Endicott (1:30).

||||

Tags

Recommended for you