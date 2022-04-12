TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Marblehead at Danvers (4); Amesbury at Masconomet (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Revere at Swampscott (5:30).
Softball — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (DH, 3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Marblehead (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Boys lacrosse — Danvers at Dracut (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:30); St. John's Prep at BC High (5:45).
Girls lacrosse — Masconomet at Newburyport (3:45); Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Triton at Danvers (4:30).
Boys tennis — Manchester Essex at Masconomet (4).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Newburyport at Marblehead (4).
Track — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4).
Sailing — St. John's Prep at BC High.
Volleyball — BC High at St. John's Prep (5); Essex Tech at Innovation (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Endicott at Gordon (3:30); Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (3:30).
Men's lacrosse — Salem State at Plymouth State (7).
Men's tennis — Endicott at Suffolk (3); Gordon at Salve Regina (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Providence Country Day at Pingree (4); Peabody at Beverly (4); Salem at Masconomet (4); Xaverian at St. John's Prep (4); Ipswich at Whittier (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30).
Softball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (3:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Danvers (4); Salem at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Marblehead (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Boys lacrosse — Pingree at Moses Brown (5).
Girls lacrosse — St. Paul's at Pingree (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (4).
Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30); Pentucket at Ipswich (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (3:30); Xaverian at St. John's Prep (4); Danvers at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Berwick at Pingree (4:30).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (3:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (3:30); Beverly at Danvers (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4).
Track — at Peabody High: Beverly vs. Masconomet (4); Marblehead vs. Swampscott (4); Winthrop at Peabody (4); at Gloucester: Danvers vs. Saugus (4); Salem at Gloucester (4).
Sailing — Wayland at St. John's Prep.
Volleyball — Malden at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon at Bridgewater State (3); Endicott at MIT (3:30).
Softball — Endicott at Tufts (DH, 3); Southern Maine at Salem State (DH, 3).
Men's lacrosse — Salve Regina at Endicott (4); University of New England at Gordon (7).
Women's lacrosse — University of New England at Gordon (4); Salve Regina at Endicott (7).
Women's tennis — UMass Boston at Endicott (3).