TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Andover at St. John’s Prep (3:30); North Yarmouth at Pingree (5).
Boys basketball — Triton at Ipswich (6:30); Marblehead at Essex Tech (7).
Girls basketball — Newburyport at Masconomet (6:30).
Girls skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): Masconomet vs. Austin Prep & Swampscott.
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Worcester State (5:30).
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Worcester State (7:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey Essex Tech at Latin Academy (5:30).
Boys basketball — Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (5:30); St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (6:30); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Beverly at Peabody (7); Saugus at Danvers (7); Winthrop at Salem (7); Swampscott at Gloucester (7).
Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (5:45); Peabody at Beverly (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6:30); Danvers at Saugus (7); Salem at Winthrop (7); Gloucester at Swampscott (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Masconomet & North Andover; Masconomet vs. Austin Prep & St. John’s Prep.
Wrestling — Saugus/Peabody at Marblehead/Swampscott (7:30).
Swimming — Andover at St. John’s Prep (4:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (6:30); Masconomet at Peabody (7:30); Danvers at Gloucester (7:45).
Gymnastics — Salem at Medford (5).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Westfield State at Salem State (3).
Women’s hockey — Rivier at Salem State (4).
Men’s basketball — Gordon at Suffolk (7:30); Endicott at University of New England (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Suffolk (5:30); Endicott at University of New England (5:30).